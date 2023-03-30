Capitol

The Montana state Capitol in Helena on the opening day of the 2023 legislative session on Jan. 2, 2023.

 Daily Montanan/Blair Miller

A compromise between the Republican House Speaker and Democratic House Minority Leader could send another $115 million to the coal severance tax trust fund to be put toward housing for low- and middle-income Montanans.

Speaker Matt Regier, R-Kalispell, introduced House Bill 927 Tuesday, which cleared the House Taxation Committee in a unanimous vote shortly after its initial hearing. The first proponent to testify for the bill was Minority Leader Kim Abbott, D-Helena.