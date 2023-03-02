Montana Fish, Wildlife and Parks (FWP) approved $22,445 in funding for a project to enhance fishing at Hollecker Lake near Glendive.
Montana Fish, Wildlife and Parks (FWP) approved $22,445 in funding for a project to enhance fishing at Hollecker Lake near Glendive.
The funding will come from FWP’s Community Grant Program.
According to a press release, the Glendive Chapter of Walleyes Unlimited will lead the effort to maintain and repair lake amenities like the accessible ramp and fishing pier, fishing access points, access road and more. The project will ensure public access and fishing opportunities are continued.
According to a press release, FWP accepts applications for the Community Pond Program every year until Feb. 1. Application forms are available at fwp.mt.gov/aboutfwp/grant-programs/community-pond and from FWP offices. Any group or individual with a project that will enhance fishing at a local pond may apply for the funding.
For more information go to fwp.mt.gov/aboutfwp/grant-programs/community-pond.
