Gallatin High School student Kiedis MacFarlane looks at classmate Trey Kimm as Sam Stewart takes a turn on a computer during an advanced engineering class at Gallatin High School on Tuesday, March 28, 2023. Two groups of students from the class will be taking their projects to Houston, Texas to show NASA engineers as finalists in a NASA’s HUNCH program.

 Samuel Wilson/Chronicle/Report for America

A NASA scientist walks up to a high-schooler and asks him how astronauts could play Dungeons and Dragons in zero gravity. It sounds like the start of a joke, but students at both Bozeman high schools this year had the opportunity to solve NASA problems for a chance to see their solutions implemented in space.

Four groups of students are heading to Houston in a few weeks to present projects as part of the NASA HUNCH program.