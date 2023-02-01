BOZEMAN— Rock and Roll Hall of Famer Bonnie Raitt will play at Montana State University’s Brick Breeden Fieldhouse on Saturday, Sept. 9, as part of a newly announced 2023 tour.

Tickets go on sale at 10 a.m. Friday, Feb. 3, and will be available at ticketswest.com. Prices range from $56 to $86, plus fees.