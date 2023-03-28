Senate Committee

Sen. Theresa Manzella, R-Hamilton, testifies before the Senate Judiciary Committee on March 27, 2023.

 Nicole Girten/Daily Montanan

Sen. Theresa Manzella, R-Hamilton, is getting a second bite at the apple for her parental rights bill.

Manzella said in her introduction on Senate Bill 518 it was a remake of a previously introduced bill that failed on a tied vote on the Senate floor in early March.