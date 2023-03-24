State Capitol

The Montana State Capitol in Helena on Wednesday.

 Daily Montana/Blair Miller

House Democrats pleaded with their Republican colleagues Thursday to stay out of other Montanans’ health care decisions and reject a bill that would ban gender-affirming care for minors and punish providers.

After addressing her colleagues, Rep. Emma Kerr-Carpenter, D-Billings, looked directly into the camera mounted at the front of the chamber, broadcasting the hearing to the world online.