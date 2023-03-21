House

Zuri Moreno with the Montana Budget and Policy Center testifies in opposition to SB 99 as bill sponsor John Fuller, R-Kalispell, looks on, March 20, 2023.

 Daily Montana/Nicole Girten

Access to gender affirming care significantly reduces suicide among transgender youth and is needed in a state with an already high suicide rate, opponents to Senate Bill 99 testified on Monday.

The bill would ban gender affirming care for minors in the state, with criminal punishments for physicians who provide it. It already passed in the Senate after a marathon hearing and debate on the floor.