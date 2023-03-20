Capitol

The Montana Legislative session is back in full swing after their transmittal break.

 Blair Miller

Great Falls Republican Rep. Steven Galloway’s bill to cut Montana unemployment eligibility from 28 weeks to 20, which he says will allow business owners to pay their employees more rather than paying into the unemployment insurance trust fund, saw one of the shortest Appropriations hearings of the session Thursday.

No one testified as proponents, opponents, or informational witnesses on the fiscal note for House Bill 652 in a hearing that lasted under two minutes — though the hearing got underway ahead of the committee’s originally scheduled start time.