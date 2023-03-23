Much like any other vehicle, farming equipment has gone from relatively mechanically straight forward to incredibly sophisticated over the years, resulting in the top of the line models currently on the market. However, as this equipment evolves to incorporate more computers, software, coding and other technological advancements, repairing it has also become much more complicated.

In most cases, the major manufacturers, such as John Deere, require customers to have their equipment serviced by licensed technicians whenever there is an issue. However, there have been plenty of people who have taken issue with these requirements, as they believe it takes ownership away from the people the people who bought the equipment. This has resulted in several states addressing “right to repair” issues, the right for farmers and ranchers to repair this equipment themselves without having to take it to a dealership.