Much like any other vehicle, farming equipment has gone from relatively mechanically straight forward to incredibly sophisticated over the years, resulting in the top of the line models currently on the market. However, as this equipment evolves to incorporate more computers, software, coding and other technological advancements, repairing it has also become much more complicated.
In most cases, the major manufacturers, such as John Deere, require customers to have their equipment serviced by licensed technicians whenever there is an issue. However, there have been plenty of people who have taken issue with these requirements, as they believe it takes ownership away from the people the people who bought the equipment. This has resulted in several states addressing “right to repair” issues, the right for farmers and ranchers to repair this equipment themselves without having to take it to a dealership.
Members of the Montana legislature this year attempted to pass right to repair legislation, with both the house and senate introducing bills that would require manufactures to make the same software and specialized tools their trained technicians use available to the public and independent repair shops as well. Those bills, however, were tabled in their respective committees and missed the March 3 transmittal deadline.
The bills were supported by the Montana Farmers Union, Northern Plains Resource Council, members of the Montana Cattlemen’s Association and individual farmers.
Those opposed to the bill included entities such as the Montana Farm Bureau, Montana Chamber of Commerce and Montana Equipment Dealers Association.
Some suppliers, such as C&B Operations, a John Deere dealer with multiple locations in the state, also opposed the bills, pointing out that many dealership already have manuals and tools that customers can obtain to perform a lot of maintenance their own.
In a statement, John Deere noted they are generally in favor of customers wanting to repair their own equipment, but also note that allowing customers to alter software in the machines comes with risks that the company does not support.
“John Deere equipment is manufactured to the highest engineering standards to maximize performance while protecting the health and safety of our customers and the environment. We do not support customers modifying embedded software due to risks related to the safe operation of equipment, emissions compliance, engine performance, data security, warranty validation and resale value,” the company said in a statement.
An agreement was struck between John Deere and the American Farm Bureau Federation in January this year that allows independent repair shops and individual farmers to buy access to software, manuals and other equipment needed to service farm equipment. However, the company can still bar customers from overriding safety features in John Deere equipment.
Gary Carlson, service manager for the C&B location in Glendive, confirmed that his location has plenty of resources for customers to perform fairly simple repairs on their own, as well as services that they can use to help identify issues without having to take their equipment to a dealer right away.
C&B even has the ability to remotely diagnose computerized equipment, helping identify issues by connecting to the equipment’s software and running through a computer program. If the issue is something simple, such as a small, easily accessible part needing replacing, Carlson said that customers who are capable of fixing the problem are not stopped from doing so. He added that the Glendive C&B location even loans out some equipment that might be needed at minimal or no cost.
These, he noted, have been long-standing practices for the at least the local store.
“We’ve never told anybody, to my knowledge, that they can’t (fix their equipment),” he said.
The issue, he pointed out, is when more extensive repairs are needed. When an issue is a more crucial component, just getting to it can require a lot of specialized knowledge as the machines are so complicated, and if the problem is a software issue, odds are most people aren’t going to have the know-how to correct it themselves.
This is where the dealer’s technicians come in, as they undergo extensive trainings to be certified to work on these issues.
“Our guys go through a lot of training, because there is a lot of specialized stuff in these machines. It’s not as easy as just giving someone the equipment,” Carlson said. “Just because you give me woodworking tools doesn’t mean I can build cabinets.”
Still, those opposed to having to be required to rely on the manufacturer for repairs believe passing right to repair legislation is the best move for farmers and ranchers. In it’s support of the recent legislation, the Montana Farmer’s Union noted that waiting for dealerships to make repairs is more time consuming and costly for independent farmers who are dependent on their equipment, and it makes the parts and services market less competitive since independent repair shops don’t get the manuals or equipment needed to work on the equipment.
“Myself, farmers, ranchers and other right to repair advocates made compelling arguments, but they fell on deaf ears. We need more legislators who understand agriculture and will support their farming neighbors,” MFU President Walter Schweitzer said in a statement after both of the bills were tabled.
Schweitzer has also spoken out against the deal the AFBF struck with John Deere earlier this year, as part of the agreement also bars state farm bureaus from supporting any right to repair legislation.
“If they truly, honestly wanted to give farmers and ranchers and independent repair shops the right to repair equipment, why are they so afraid of legislation that authorizes that?” Schweitzer said in an interview with NPR.
Montana Sen. Jon Tester has also weighed in on this debate before, previously introducing federal right to repair legislation in 2022, the Agriculture Right to Repair Act. The legislation was referred to the Senate’s committee on commerce, science and transportation on Feb. 1, 2022, but no further action has been taken on the bill since, according to Congress’s website.