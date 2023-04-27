Fritz

Erik Fritz at work in his workshop north of Forsyth.

 Submitted Photo

Erik Fritz won first place in the best bowie category at the Oregon Knife Show in Eugene, Oregon last week.

Fritz retired from Range Telephone and has turned his knife making skills into a full-time job that he loves. The Eugene, Oregon knife show is the largest on the west coast and the competition is fierce. In June, Fritz will travel to Atlanta for the largest knife show in the world.