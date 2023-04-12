Capitol

The Montana state Capitol in Helena on the opening day of the 2023 legislative session on Jan. 2, 2023.

 Blair Miller

Gov. Greg Gianforte’s proposed adoption tax credit passed the first hurdle on the Senate floor on Tuesday, along with two House abortion bills and a bill protecting against purported discrimination in the real estate industry.

The adoption tax credit proposed in House Bill 225 would provide a $7,500 state income tax credit for parents who adopt children from the state foster care system and $5,000 for all qualifying adoptions. The credit would apply retroactively to all adoptions on or after July 1, 2022, and is effective through the end of 2031.