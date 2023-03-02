Legislature

Majority Leader Rep. Sue Vinton, R-Billings, and Rep. Ed Stafman, D-Bozeman, talk on the House floor on March 1, 2023.

 Nicole Girten/Daily Montanan

The house passed a 24-week abortion ban, money for charter schools, among dozens of other bills during the first leg of their day-long floor session on Wednesday.

Both chambers are doing all-day floor sessions in order to pass bills in the run up to the transmittal deadline on Friday, which requires bills without a fiscal note pass through at least one chamber of the legislature.