Local resident Ivy Holloway, 25, obtained a 117-year-old Norwegian Bible at a Livingston-Park County Public Library book sale 10-years-ago and put out a call on Facebook this week for help finding the descendants of its original owners.
Seventeen minutes later, she received a response from professional genealogist Tracey Miller Karcher, who used to live in Livingston and happens to own property in Lakeside, which is where the original owners of the Bible lived. Within 22 minutes, Karcher found a descendant of Oscar Romo, whose name was written in the Bible.
Holloway told the Livingston Enterprise she used information provided by Karcher to make contact with Romo’s grandson, Charles, who lives with his wife in Glasgow.
“They sounded surprised,” Holloway said.
But the couple told her they’d be happy to take the Bible. Holloway recalls feeling a little awkward and telling the couple it was a weird situation, but the wife replied, “Oh, but it’s a good kind of weird.”
Holloway obtained the Bible about 10 years ago when she was a teenager.
“I went to a book sale at the Livingston library with my Momma,” Holloway wrote in a text message. “All mostly new books and books they were replacing were for sale, but I found the Norwegian Bible — which I thought was German for the longest time — stuffed between books in a back shelf. I asked about it — they had never seen it before and told me I could keep it. I am or was a collector of fascinating things, so I cared for this item for many years always curious about the couple ‘Mr. & Mrs. Oscar Romo of Lakeside, MT March 20th, 1908’ inscribed inside the cover.”
The book was bound in leather and has delicate pages, and it is very fragile on the outside — the inner sealing pages have separated from the leather.
More recently, she was reorganizing her possessions and decided to use the internet to see if she could contact the family “to return it as an heirloom rightfully to them,” Holloway said.
She expressed amazement at how fast Karcher found the information.
Karcher told the Enterprise it’s just a matter of knowing which breadcrumbs to follow. She helps people out all the time with family history questions, and she’s been doing genealogical research for 30 years.
“If I can’t find them, nobody can find them,” Karcher quipped. “I’m pretty darn good at what I do, and I enjoy it, and I think that’s why I’m so good at it.”
In helping Holloway, Karcher logged into ancestry.com and searched for the name that was in the Bible.
“Bingo — Oscar shows up in the 1910 census in Lakeside, Montana,” Karcher said. “Then I look at the children and do a search on the child that I think is the most likely to come up with something, which is usually a son. And then with his son, I look on newspapers.com, which is also owned by ancestry.com. And you do a Google search also, and one thing led to another. You follow the breadcrumbs and I came up with a grandson, which was a high school art teacher in Lewistown, and from his obituary, I found the names of his children. And his children might possibly be on Facebook, because they were in their 60s or so, and I did find one, but I wasn’t real sure, so I dug a little deeper. I know the great-grandchildren are on Facebook absolutely, and I started poking around, and there it is, and I was able to put Ivy in touch with the family in about 30 minutes.”
Karcher said she comes across requests like Holloway’s every day and could easily “do those all day long.”
“Do I always follow up? No,” Karcher said. “Somebody saw what I did (for Holloway) and wanted me to do a look-up for her for free, because they weren’t able to locate a family member. Her mother’s biological father — can’t find him, and I had to reply to her that I’m sorry, I can’t afford to do anything like that, I’m already on a project, I Just can’t do it.”
Karcher takes care of her disabled adult son and finds that paying the bills with her genealogy business allows her to work from home. Her business is Family Sleuth (www.familysleuthgen.com), and she charges $60 for the kind of service she rendered pro bono to Holloway. For more complex projects, she takes a $1,000 retainer at a $60/hour rate.
“My specialty is I write the story,” Karcher said. “So I’ll give them the basic stuff — pedigree, dates, places, but then I’m going to take ‘John Brown,’ and I’m going to write the story of how he got sucked into this horse thief gang in Connecticut.”
Asked what prompted her to help find the Bible’s owner for free, Karcher said, “In this particular case with Ivy, it was simply because I was immersed in this huge project with another family, and I needed a break, and it looked pretty straightforward.”
The requests for genealogy help “are never-ending,” said Karcher, who is a member of dozens of genealogy groups on Facebook and is the owner and moderator of several such groups oriented around the southeast United States, which is where she’s from. She was born in Jacksonville, Florida, where her grandfather had moved after meeting her great-grandmother in the Bahamas.
Her great-grandmother sold Bahaman seashells and jewelry to people in Florida, and her great-grandfather may have been involved in espionage and blockade running during the U.S. Civil War, Karcher said.
“I found out he was an artist and had built a monument to Andrew Jackson on the street in Freeport,” Karcher said. “I dug that up in a magazine that was written from the Bahamas in the 1970s. I have no idea what happened to that monument.”
Karcher said she used to be a pastor in North Carolina before residing in Livingston from 2014 to 2019. She’d love to move back to Livingston, but the cost of living here is too high, she said.
Holloway, born and raised in Livingston, is a preschool teacher and mother.
Now comes the hard part: finding a safe way to mail the fragile book without damaging it, Holloway said.
“I was really happy to find somebody who can have it in their family, because I like getting historical things from my family, which these days is a slot rarer, because people don’t take care of things anymore in my opinion.”