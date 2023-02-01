Kyler Venable photo

Kyler Venable

The Miles Community College (MCC) Pioneers basketball program is inviting the community to their games on Feb. 12 as they play for Miles City’s Kyler Venable.

Kyler was injured in an ATV accident this past summer, resulting in his right leg being amputated below the knee. All proceeds from the gate and concessions for the Pioneers men’s and women’s games that day will go toward his recovery. There will also be donations accepted at the gate.

(Contact Derrick Calhoun at dcalhoun@milescitystar.com.)