The Miles Community College (MCC) Pioneers basketball program is inviting the community to their games on Feb. 12 as they play for Miles City’s Kyler Venable.
Kyler was injured in an ATV accident this past summer, resulting in his right leg being amputated below the knee. All proceeds from the gate and concessions for the Pioneers men’s and women’s games that day will go toward his recovery. There will also be donations accepted at the gate.
No passes will be honored for the day.
“We thought that the kid is going through a hard thing and he was a good basketball player and good athlete in general,” said Pioneers men’s basketball Head Coach Chase Tait. “It was kind of our way to help out. He was always around the gym through elementary school and middle school, shooting around with the guys and they all know him.”
His mother Sarina was recently inducted into the MCC Pioneer Hall of Fame for her basketball career at MCC. Sarina played for the Pioneers women’s basketball team for the 1995 and 1996 seasons, where the team went 45-14. She finished her career third in steals (158), third in free throw percentage (77%), fifth in assists (213), ninth in points (752), and twelfth in points per game (13.43).
The Pioneers will be taking on Dakota College at Bottineau at the Centra with tipoff for the women’s team at 11 a.m. and the men’s team at 1 p.m.
“We hope we can get a lot of people into the gym to support this cause,” Tait said. “It will be a fund day. People can go to church, come to the games and then get home in time for the Super Bowl.”
A GoFundMe page was created for Kyler at the time of his accident that saw the Miles City community and the Montana youth sports community come together to donate over $33,500 toward his recovery. The GoFundMe page hit $25,000 after just two days.
