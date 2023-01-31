The Miles City Star has added a new reporter to their local news family.
Kristy Cullinan, 23, has joined the Miles City Star staff as the new agriculture and general reporter. Cullinan is originally from Glendive, growing up on her family’s cattle ranch.
Cullinan will be a part-time reporter at the Star while she continues to work as a Game Warden for Region 7. Her responsibilities as a Game Warden cover Miles City up through Jordan and up to Fort Peck Lake.
“I like it a lot,” Cullinan said about being a Game Warden. “It’s a different job. I get to make my own schedule which is nice. Be outside, not be stuck in an office all day, and get to kind of do my own thing. It changes with the seasons, what kind of laws you are enforcing, so something new every day.”
About why she decided to start writing for the Miles City Star, Cullinan said that growing up in a small town like Glendive she grew up with her parents reading the newspaper every day as part of the morning routine.
“It seemed like one of the only ways that a lot of people in my town could get local news, because you can watch the news on TV but it’s the bigger cities, they don’t usually touch on things in our smaller communities,” she said. “So I thought it might be something interesting to be a part of.”
She added that she also just likes to write and read, so it seemed like a good fit.
“And with my ag background, that’s kind of why I was interested in the ag reporter position,” Cullinan said. “I thought ‘well I like to write short stories and stuff, and I know a lot about ag and have been apart of the ag community’ so I thought it would just be a good fit.”
Some things that Cullinan does as part of the ag community includes volunteering with 4-H, something she participated in for 12 years growing up; trying to support local producers; and trying to attend any local ag events that she can.
“Starting out I have been doing a lot of general stories that have been interesting and I think bring a lot of good information to the community, but one thing I am excited to do as the ag reporter is talking to local producers and highlighting certain farms or families that have had an impact in our community,” Cullinan said. “I think with ag — it’s such a tight community and that there are a lot of events that nobody knows about that fly under the radar. I think I could help get those publicized better for other’s in the community so they know whats going on.”
Cullinan mentioned that she recently adopted a dog, so she spends a lot of time with him. She also said that she enjoys hiking when it’s warm out, and going to Spotted Eagle or different lakes in the area.
“I just like to be outside, not be cooped up in my house like I am all winter,” she said. “I also have a couple of horses that I ride for fun and on some weekends I do a little Jackpot Rodeos during the summer. Stuff like that.”
Cullinan went to Dawson County High School, graduating in 2017, before getting her associates degree in general education with an emphasis in vocal music performance in Wyoming. Following that she transferred to South Dakota State University where she received her bachelors degree in Natural Resource Law Enforcement with a minor in Criminal Justice. Following that she moved to eastern Montana and went to the law enforcement academy for three months, graduating this past April.