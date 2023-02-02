YF&R conference picture

Montana Farm Bureau Young Farmer & Rancher Chair Nick Courville congratulates Collegiate Discussion Meet Winner Andee Baker.

 submitted

There were 60 young farmers and ranchers that fought the weather to attend the Montana Farm Bureau Young Farmers & Ranchers (YF&R) Leadership Conference Jan. 27-29 at Fairmont Hot Springs.

The list of topics was topped by Advocacy, with keynote speaker Courtenay DeHoff. Workshops included a community coalition panel, taxes, economic impact forecasts and value-added agriculture.