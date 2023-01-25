The World Famous Miles City Bucking Horse Sale (MCBHS) is rodeo that sets itself apart from other rodeos every third weekend of May.
This year’s MCBHS will be May 18-21 and will offer a special brand of rodeo action born right here in the heart of cowboy country at the Eastern Montana Fairgrounds in Miles City.
Some rodeos in the country even find their roots in Miles City, with the Bucking Horse Sale debuting some of the best bucking stock seen on the continent. MCBHS has grown to include a kickoff concert, horse racing and bucking horses amongst other events.
Over the years the MCBHS weekend in Miles City has evolved to be more like New Orleans’s Mardi Gras than a weekend of rodeo action. People from all across the world flock to the small eastern Montana town of Miles City where numerous concerts and events are held all day running from Thursday night through Sunday.
Pari-Mutuel Horse Racing will be featured for five days in Miles City, starting on “Derby Day” May 6, that coincides with the Kentucky Derby and the “Mothers Day” races on Sunday, May 14. The final three days of races will be Friday, Saturday and Sunday of the bucking horse weekend.
Attendees will be able to bet on all the races at the Miles City track as well as bet on every race offered at Churchill Downs on all those days with FastBet Mobile. All that action coupled with all the events of the Bucking Horse Sale will make for fantastic entertainment.
The World Famous Miles City Bucking Horse is one of only two tracks in Montana that offers pari-mutuel horse racing.
On Thursday night, the opening day of the bucking horse sale, Mitchell Tenpenny will be the headliner of the kickoff concert. Tenpenny is from Nashville and has been nominated for multiple ACM and CMT awards. He comes from Nashville royalty in the music industry and has had multiple hits such as “Truth About You” and “At the End of a Bar.”
The concert will start at 6 p.m. with a regional showcase band providing entertainment. This year’s Showcase will feature Stolen Roan, a local Miles City band. Following Stolen Roan, the wildly popular Copper Mountain Band (CMB) will open for Tenpenny. The CMB band family recently took the INW Country Music Awards by storm with five awards including Entertainer of the Year. They are always high energy and give the audience their best.
As a bonus, once Mitchell Tenpenny has concluded his performance, the Copper Mountain Band will return and play again to finish out the evening. Thursday night promises to be a night to remember.
Friday will be the Professional Rodeo Cowboys Association (PRCA) Permit Bronc Ride Challenge, a PRCA sanctioned event that sees 50 of the top saddle bronc permit holders in action. They will be competing for prize money and a chance to qualify for the $50,000 PRCA Match Bronc Ride on Sunday.
There will be the always popular Wild Hose Races throughout the bucking horse weekend, with the biggest payouts in the events history. In 2023, there will be $20,000 in total payouts for the event. There will be $5,000 in payouts for each of the two go-arounds and there will be $10,000 in payouts in the eight-team Finals.
The MCBHS will have one of the biggest payouts in the world for a Wild Horse Race this year.
There are 16 teams accepted and a $500 entry fee for each team. There will be two go-arounds with the top-eight teams by time returning for the finals. Entries will be opening soon and fees must be paid by credit card at time of entry. Keep an eye on the MCBHS website and social media for more details including entry information.
Sunday will feature the PRCA Match Bronc Ride with $50,000 in prize money available. This is one of the premier bronc riding events in the world. The event will see 32 of the top riders in the world vie for $50,000 in purse money. As one of the largest one-day events in the world, the Sunday Match Bronc ride is a must-see event for dedicated and casual rodeo fans alike. The match bronc ride also features pari-mutuel wagering and big-money Calcutta’s. Don’t miss this outstanding event on Sunday at the Bucking Horse Sale.
There is also one of the largest trade shows in the region at the MCBHS, that will feature over 100 vendors and is free to the public. There will be two different buildings full of vendors plus an array of outside vendors. A number of products and services centered around the cowboy and western way of life offered will be on display as well as MCBHS merchandise.
There is an array of sponsorship packages available for the 2023 MCBHS. By participating as a sponsor, your organization will benefit from extended exposure through media campaigns and promotional efforts directed toward the supporters of the Bucking Horse Sale.