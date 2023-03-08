Miles City is once again looking at winter weather on the horizon.
A Winter Weather Advisory goes into affect tonight at 6 p.m. until 6 p.m. tomorrow. Between three and five inches of snow is expected with wind gusts up to 35 mph.
The probability of more than two inches of snow in Miles City is 79%, with a 47% chance of more than four inches.
Carter, Custer, Fallon and Powder River Counties are all expected to impacted.
According to the National Weather Service (NWS) in Billings, travel will be impacted by the snow with areas of blowing snow and poor visibility. These conditions will impact the Thursday morning commute. Young livestock are at risk due to the wet and cold conditions.
For the latest road conditions call 511.
There is a 90% chance of snow tonight with a low of 13. Thursday will see an 80% of snow in the morning with it decreasing to 30% in the afternoon. The high is expected to hit 23 with a low of eight. Friday will jump to a high of 33 with a low of 24. There is a 30% chance of rain and snow Friday night. Saturday is predicted to have a high of 37 and a low of 15.
(Contact Ashley Wise at awise@milescitystar.com.)
