The snow and cold are back with a vengeance.
Miles City is in a winter weather advisory beginning today at 5 p.m. until Thursday at 5 a.m.
According to the National Weather Service (NWS) in Billings, a total snow accumulation of five to nine inches is predicted. The locations under the advisory include Volborg, Baker, Webster, Miles City, Ismay and Plevna.
“This is a prolonged winter storm with periods of snowfall over multiple days. There will likely be lulls in snowfall as well,” said NWS.
Travel could be difficult with blowing snow reducing visibility. The conditions could impact commutes beginning this event through Thursday morning.
The heaviest amount of snow is expected on Tuesday.
For the latest road conditions call 511.
There is a 40% chance of snow today with a high of 35 degrees. There is a 90% of snow tonight with a low of 24. The snow will continue on Tuesday with a high of 27 with patchy blowing snow. The temperature will drop Tuesday night to 2 below. Wednesday will see more snow with a high of zero and a low of 10 below. The snow is expected to stop Thursday the cold will continue with a high of one and a low of 22 below. Friday is predicted to hit a high of five and a low of seven below. The temperatures are expected to jump back into the 30s for the weekend.
Wind chill values will drop the temperatures into the 20s and 30s below.
(Contact Ashley Wise at awise@milescitystar.com.)
