With the World Famous Miles City Bucking Horse Sale galloping into town in around two weeks here is some information that might be important to know heading into the event.
1. What streets will be closed?Street closures are a regular part of the Miles City Bucking Horse Sale, with parts of Miles City’s Main Street being closed at certain times each day of the event.
Friday and Saturday nights starting at 6 p.m. Main Street will be closed from the 500 block by The Olive Hotel to the 800 block for street dances. The closures will be until 2 a.m. There is a $2 gate fee to enter the area with the fees going to fund the street dances, including the cost of port-a-potties, gatekeepers, police staffing and cleanup.
Starting Thursday afternoon Eighth Street will be closed for a block north and south off of Main Street for the always popular food vendor trucks. This closure will last throughout the Miles City Bucking Horse Sale, ending Sunday.
2. Where and what food vendors will be available?Food vendors will start to set up on eighth street off of Main St. at 4 p.m. on Thursday, with one or two trucks opening up at 5 p.m. The other trucks will all be set up and open around 11 a.m. on Friday. Their hours will vary for both Friday and Saturday and then the trucks will be packing up on Sunday.
The trucks that are expected to be available include local food trucks Devour Me, The Taco Shop and The Hangrey Hard; and out-of-town trucks Blue Moose BBQ, Straight Concession, Taste of Asia, Spudnick’s, Mia Lumpia, Haley’s Concessions, and J&M Philippine Cuisine.
3. What type of vendors will be at the Trade Show?The 2023 Trade Show will be held during the Bucking Horse Sale and feature as of now 94 vendors. The vendors will all be set up at the Custer County Event Center, the Home Show building and the trailer in the surrounding area at the Eastern Montana Fairgrounds.
Hours for the trade show are 1-8 p.m. on May 19, 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. on May 20 and 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. on May 21.
The different vendors at the trade show will be offering items such as art, beef jerky, food, hand made crafts, coffee, tack, clothing, outdoor equipment, leatherwork, soap, bedding, jewelry and many others. There will also be booths and vendors that are offering different information and services to those in attendance.
4. How do I register to participate in the Miles City Bucking Horse Sale Parade?On the Saturday morning of the Miles City Bucking Horse Sale there will be the annual parade on Main St. This year’s theme is “Wild West Cowboys and Outlaws.”
The parade will be starting at 9:30 a.m. and travel from 5th St. along Main St. east toward N. Montana Avenue.
For those hoping to be in the parade registration forms can be found on the Miles City Area Chamber of Commerce website at milescitychamber.com/2023-bucking-horse-sale/ and by clicking on the 2023 BHS Parade Registration form only link. The link also had the parade details. Submission forms should be submitted no later than May 12.
The entry fee is $20 per float, mounted unit, walking/marching unit, dance/band/drill team, group/club, business, non-profit organization, or vehicle. There is a $10 cost per additional unit.
There are cash prizes that will be awarded in eight categories with a $75 first prize and $50 second prize in each category.
5. Will there be ride share options during Bucking Horse Sale weekend? For those hoping to find a ride share option such as Uber or Lyft, according to Chamber of Commerce Executive Director John Laney there aren’t any planned for the event. Laney added that they did look into them, but the insurance costs were steep.
6. Is there anything new for this year’s event?As for changes in this year’s Miles City Bucking Horse Sale, according to an activities calendar provided by the Chamber of Commerce there doesn’t appear to be anything new on the slate. That being said, all the favorites from past years can be looked forward to for this year’s Miles City Bucking Horse Sale.