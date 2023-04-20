WaterWorks Art Museum (WAM) will present its annual Western Art Roundup with featured artist Kelly Bourgeois tomorrow from 4-7 p.m.

Bourgeois was raised in Eastern Montana along the Badlands of Makoshika State Park and now lives close to the Beartooths in Billings. Inspired by exploring the wilderness, along with her love of contemporary aesthetics, her artwork focuses on exploring contrasting colors with modern scenes, said a press release.