WaterWorks Art Museum (WAM) will present its annual Western Art Roundup with featured artist Kelly Bourgeois tomorrow from 4-7 p.m.
Bourgeois was raised in Eastern Montana along the Badlands of Makoshika State Park and now lives close to the Beartooths in Billings. Inspired by exploring the wilderness, along with her love of contemporary aesthetics, her artwork focuses on exploring contrasting colors with modern scenes, said a press release.
According to a press release, in this exhibit she uses expressive studies of rodeo and ranch culture to create a vivid series of large works unlike any seen at WAM previously. Displayed amongst these is a series of “quilled” paper works nestled in the hollows of old tree roots and trunks. These vibrant pieces draw the viewer into another abstract world and emphasize the bold color of the entire collection.
“Kelly’s work is uniquely evocative of long-honored western traditions while simultaneously introducing contemporary elements,” said WAM Executive Director Jenn Hall Tooke. “That’s a difficult balance to strike, and Kelly does it well.”
Accompanying the Bourgeois show will be a curated selection of original and rarely/never-before-seen works by Miles City’s own Gene Larson. This includes some of his stylized pen and ink stippled drawings, pages from sketchbooks, mock-ups for Bucking Horse Sale posters, partially finished works and other ephemera.
“These works have the distinction of being both lesser-seen and highly recognizable to many long-time Miles City residents,” said Tooke. “We are eager to hear visitors recollect stories of the places and the man himself.”
The Opening Reception for the Western Art Roundup will take place tomorrow with refreshments and snacks provided by Reynolds Market. The exhibit will be on display until June 1.