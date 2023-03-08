WaterWorks Art Museum (WAM) will be holding the opening reception for their bi-annual Miniatures Show on Friday from 4-7 p.m. at the museum.
WaterWorks Art Museum (WAM) will be holding the opening reception for their bi-annual Miniatures Show on Friday from 4-7 p.m. at the museum.
The show will run until April 13.
According to a press release, there are over 60 pieces of artwork created by artists who specialize in the centuries-old tradition of miniature.
To be considered a miniature the art can be no more than 25 square inches and depicts subject matter in at least 1/6th scale or smaller. The work must fit in the palm of your hand but contain the detail of much bigger pieces of work. Along with this exhibit there will be a collection of Small Works, which are slightly larger.
Those who visit may choose to use a provided magnifying glass to “appreciate the incredible detail and vibrant colors that define this genre of art,” said the press release. “Each painting, drawing, mixed or media piece exemplifies the precision and patience needed to work in miniatures.”
“The artists that practice miniature art are extremely dedicated, and you can really see their passion in these works. There is as much or more to discover in these playing card-sized images as there is in much larger paintings,” said WAM’s Executive Director Jen Hall Tooke in a press release.
The participating artists are:
Akiko Watanabe, Pacifica, CA
Carolyn Zimmerman, Miles City
Debra Keirce, Broadlands, VA
Jean Cook, Paola, KS
Karan Charles, Miles City
Jenn Hall Tooke, Miles City
Kathy Davies, Billings, MT
Linda Rossin, Oak Ridge, NJ
Marina Zavalova, Idaho Falls, ID
Mary Serfass, Bethlehem, PA
Priscilla Patterson, Post Falls, ID
Shannon Holmen, Miles City, MT
Shirley Anderson Sylvester, Corvallis, MT
Sue Wall, New York, NY
Vida Landa, Miles City
There will be refreshments and snacks provided by Reynolds Market at the reception.
