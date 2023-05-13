The WaterWorks Art Museum (WAM) will be hosting their annual Quick Draw in Riverside Park on Saturday at 10:30 a.m.
There will be 15 artists in the park following the Bucking Horse Sale Parade producing artwork from a blank canvas in 30 minutes. This artwork will include painting, drawing, wood carving and ceramics.
During the 30 minutes there will be live music by Jake Elwood along with a pottery sale.
When the artwork is finished they will have 10 minutes for framing and then the artwork will go straight into a Live Auction conducted by Zane Kittleman. The auction moves along quickly enough to allow attendees time to walk or drive to the Eastern Montana Fairgrounds in time for the horse racing and the Bucking Horse Sale.
Participating artists include locals such as Karan Charles, Vida Landa, Jerry Fischer and Keely Perkins.
Artists from towns across the state include Allen Knows His Gun, Sean McCotter, Dawn Ness, and Terri Porta from Billings. Then there are Lorri Coulter of Brusett; Cathryn McIntyre of Glasgow; Nate Olson of Jordan; Kate Settle Ruland of Broadus; Tomi Simeson of Chinook, and Trish Stevenson of Savage.
Regional artists include Sonjay Caywood from Dayton, WY.
According to WAM Executive Director Jenn Hall Tooke, all the money raised from this event goes to educational programming especially for rural and regional grade school student.
In case of rain the event will be moved to the Elks Lodge, 619 Pleasant St.
The museum will not be holding their Sunday Brunch this year.