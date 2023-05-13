Quick Draw

Edee Weigel works on his painting during last year’s Quick Draw at Riverside Park. The event is hosted by WaterWorks Art Museum with the proceeds going toward educational programming.

 Star File Photo

The WaterWorks Art Museum (WAM) will be hosting their annual Quick Draw in Riverside Park on Saturday at 10:30 a.m.

There will be 15 artists in the park following the Bucking Horse Sale Parade producing artwork from a blank canvas in 30 minutes. This artwork will include painting, drawing, wood carving and ceramics.

