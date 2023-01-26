Artwork by 30 artists will be on display at the WaterWorks Art Museum (WAM) for their 44th Annual Juried Exhibit.
The show opens tomorrow with a reception from 4-7 p.m. at the art museum at 85 Waterplant Rd.
The theme of this year’s show is “Devil’s in the Details.”
According to a press release the show is described as, “Mysteries, puzzles, and treasures are hidden in the details of practically everything. When we notice the small stuff, fascinating things can happen. When we don’t, the unexpected can strike. Whether we catch the details or are surprised as things unfold, an artistic interpretation sheds beauty on even the darkest nook and cranny.”
Jerry Fischer of Miles City is the juror for this exhibit. According to a press release, he is a local ceramist who recently retired after 40 years of teaching art and wood crafts at Washington Middle School. He graduated from the University of Wisconsin Steven’s Point with an art major. He later went on to earn his master’s degree in Interdisciplinary Art at the University of Montana.
“Fischer judged nearly 60 artworks by 30 artists, also taking considerations like composition, form, color and innovative interpretation into account when choosing prize recipients,” said the press release. “He struggled with this notably strong collection of artworks but ultimately was able to narrow it down to first, second and third places with three honorable mentions.”
The show, which will be on display until March 2, is sponsored by Stockman Bank. Refreshments and snacks will be provided by Reynold’s Market with the Beta Sigma Phi Xi-Gamma sorority hosting.
All awards will be announced during the reception at 5:45 p.m. with Fischer speaking on his choices. Awards will be given to Director’s Choice and People’s Choice at the reception.
The show will feature a wide variety of different techniques like painting, drawing, photography, digital, sculpture, and mixed media, both representational and abstract.
“This show will get viewers challenging their notions of the importance of details in art as they put themselves in the position of juror. Having our community participate in art appreciation this way is fun for everyone, and I think these works will spark a lot of inspiring conversation,” said WAM Executive Director Jenn Hall Tooke in a press release.
The local artists include Karan Charles, Marshall Haferkamp, Staci Ketchum, C.A. Kimball, Sandy Lee, Ally Speelmon, Stan Wheeler, Bob Zadow and Carolyn Zimmerman.
The Montana artists include Pam Little of Hamilton; Tiffany Newton of Glendive; Sheryl Silberman of Missoula and Lana Smith of Broadus.
The national artists include Tobi Abrams of Arlington Heights, IL; Amber Dong of Anniston, AL; Casey Goodall of Tracy, CA; Leslie Ann Hauer of West Richland, WA; Kong Ho of Bradford, PA; Debra Keirce of Broadlands, VA; Kassandra King of Ronks, PA; Lynda Lauts of Santa Barbara, CA; J. (Jie) Li of Brooklyn, NY; Susan Mauney of Pinehurst, NC; Robin McCondichie of Naples, NY; Paul M Murray of Jamestown, RI; Christy O’Connor of Middletown, NJ; Jim Potterman of Santa Cruz, CA; Karen Sutherland of Pasadena, CA and Fairy Todd of Gillette, WY.