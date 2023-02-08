The WaterWorks Art Museum held their 44th Annual Juried Exhibit on Friday with over 60 people in attendance.
Local ceramist and retired art teacher, Jerry Fischer of Miles City was the juror for the “Devil’s in the Details” exhibit.
Please purchase a subscription to read our premium content. If you have a subscription, please log in or sign up for an account on our website to continue.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account to continue reading.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Please purchase a subscription to read our premium content. If you have a subscription, please log in or sign up for an account on our website to continue.
Please purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Your current subscription does not provide access to this content.
The WaterWorks Art Museum held their 44th Annual Juried Exhibit on Friday with over 60 people in attendance.
Local ceramist and retired art teacher, Jerry Fischer of Miles City was the juror for the “Devil’s in the Details” exhibit.
The show featured a wide variety of different techniques like painting, drawings, photography, digital, sculpture, and mixed media, both representational and abstract.
Taking first place was Poetry in Motion, an oil painting by Sandy Lee of Miles City. In second place was Queen Victoria Agave, a photograph by Casey Goodall of Tracy, CA.. In third place was Nowhere Place III, a watercolor by J. Li of Brooklyn, NY.
Making Travel Plans, a digital painting by Pam Little of Hamilton; Looking Back, a photograph by Marshall Haferkamp of Miles City and La Historia Me Absolvera, a photograph by Paul Murray of Jamestown, RI all received honorable mentions.
According to a press release, Fischer explained what stood out when choosing the winners.
“In J. Lie’s Nowhere to Place III, he was struck by how the abstractions at this scale allow for exploration and discovery on each new viewing. The “crisp” photography of Casey Goodall’s Queen Victoria was, in his own words, unlike anything he’s seen before. Finally, his pick of Sandy Lee’s Poetry in Motion was stunning in both detail and composition. Jerry was taken with the attention to detail on the underside of the flight feathers, the nuanced hues in her shadows, and the overall atmosphere of the scene,” said a press release.
Those in attendance also cast their votes for the People’s Choice, which went to Karan Charles of Miles City for her oil painting, Wet and Wild. Executive Director Jenn Hall Tooke chose Kong Ho’s acrylic Captivating Taiwan Floating World as the Director’s Choice.
There were 30 artists participating in this year’s event.
Those show will be on display until March 2.
Send us your thoughts and feedback as a letter to the editor. Submit by email, by post to 818 Main St., Miles City, MT 59301 or use our online form.