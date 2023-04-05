Washington Middle School names students of the month Star Staff Apr 5, 2023 12 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Washington Middle School has named their students of the month for March.For the 6th grade Maysa Peterson and Dylan Darvial were chosen. For 7th grade Brynn Drga and Lincoln Niece were chosen. For the 8th grade Riley Hagemeister and Andrew Morris were chosen.The criteria to be selected is service, positive attitude, cooperation, dependability, initiative and leadership.According to a press release, each student was praised in nomination comments for their academic excellence, helpfulness and leadership Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Washington Middle School Miles City Students Of The Month Education School Systems Contact the Star Send us your thoughts and feedback as a letter to the editor. Submit by email, by post to 818 Main St., Miles City, MT 59301 or use our online form. What to read next Montana More than a dozen Democratic lawmakers speak in opposition to drag legislation 8 hrs ago Montana Republicans seek to change Montana primary 9 hrs ago Local 4-H Livestock Judging teams off to successful start 10 hrs ago Montana Former Livingston woman among astronauts set for moon mission 12 hrs ago Montana Police shoot, kill man in Bozeman 12 hrs ago Local Becoming an Outdoors Woman volunteer instructors sought Apr 4, 2023 Trending now Prosecutors move for amended charges in Fallon homicide case, defense moves to dismiss Police shoot, kill man in Bozeman Jail Roster: 16 inmates incarcerated at Custer County Detention Center Republicans seek to change Montana primary Sen. Tester announces plans for second law enforcement academy in Montana Submit Your News We're always interested in hearing about news in our community. Let us know what's going on! Go to form