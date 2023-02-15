Leah Warner pic

Leah Warner is the new owner of The Farmhouse Cafe, located in the same building as her business, Family Floral.

 Derrick Calhoun

For those looking for a new dining experience in Miles City, look no further than the new iteration of The Farmhouse Cafe, located at 1616 Main Street.

The Farmhouse Cafe which was previously known as The Farmhouse Bagel Shop, is now under the ownership of Leah Warner, the owner of Family Floral located in the building as the restaurant. Warner also is the owner of the building both businesses are in.

