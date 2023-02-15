For those looking for a new dining experience in Miles City, look no further than the new iteration of The Farmhouse Cafe, located at 1616 Main Street.
The Farmhouse Cafe which was previously known as The Farmhouse Bagel Shop, is now under the ownership of Leah Warner, the owner of Family Floral located in the building as the restaurant. Warner also is the owner of the building both businesses are in.
Warner bought the building that Family Floral and The Farmhouse Cafe are located in but previously had rented out the restaurant side of the building.
According to Warner, the plan was always to own a flower shop and a restaurant when they purchased their new location and moved Family Floral.
“We own the building, and that was always kind of the plan eventually to have a restaurant and a flower shop,” Warner said. “Starting out, i wasn’t able to do both because I was running the flower shop and now I am running here too.”
Since taking over The Farmhouse Cafe, Warner said things have been pretty busy.
“The first two weeks have been really, really busy,” she said. “At lunch we are packed, and weekends are good.”
She added that yesterday they weren’t too busy but it was Valentines Day, so it’s understandable.
“The flower shop was really busy yesterday,” Warner said.
One big change that has been made to The Farmhouse Cafe is that it is now a full-service sit down restaurant with a full menu for breakfast and lunch. They have moved away from the previous menu that focus primarily around bagels.
The new menu includes a little bit of everything someone could want to choose from, and on the weekend they serve breakfast.
“Everything is homemade, even down to the chicken salads,” Warner said. “We boil the chicken, shred the chicken, it’s all done in house.”
According to Warner, they are always trying to keep thinking of new things to add to the restaurant.
The Farmhouse is open for lunch Monday through Friday, 11 a.m. to 4 p.m.; and on weekends they serve breakfast from 7 a.m. to 11 a.m. and then lunch from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.
Delivery of lunch everyday and breakfast on the weekends is also offered by the Farmhouse.
The Farmhouse gets a lot of their products locally, including the roast beef and pastrami for their very popular Rodeo Sandwich.
About whether owning the flower shop and restaurant in the same building has effected business for either Warner said it has.
“Yeah, people like to order their food and wander around and shop,” she said. “Just kind of a cozy atmosphere. We have had a lot of good feedback. Everybody really likes the food, they love their homemade chips. It’s all been really good.”
One thing Warner also said that she has liked about taking over the restaurant, despite how busy things have been, is being able to interact with people more.
“I like it, it’s fun to be able to talk to more people because a lot of the flower shop business is over the phone,” she said. “This has been a lot of seeing the customers and talking to them, and that has been really nice.”
She added that things have been exciting and it’s a new chapter. She also said that she has a really good staff at the flower shop and the restaurant that all help keep things a float.