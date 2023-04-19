Members of the Miles City Chapter of Walleyes Unlimited and Montana Fish, Wildlife and Park Region 7 bundle donated Christmas Trees to be submerged at Spotted Eagle Recreation Area to improve fish habitat.
Members of the Miles City Chapter of Walleyes Unlimited and Montana Fish, Wildlife and Park Region 7 bundle donated Christmas Trees to be submerged at Spotted Eagle Recreation Area to improve fish habitat.
Derrick Calhoun
The bundles of Christmas trees are prepped to be submerged in Spotted Eagle.
Derrick Calhoun
Derrick Calhoun
FWP Region 7’s Caleb Bollman pulls a batch of trees out to be submerged at Spotted Eagle on Friday.
Derrick Calhoun
Walleye's President Ramon Dyba bundles trees at Spotted Eagle Recreation Area.
The Miles City Chapter of Walleyes Unlimited along with local Montana Fish, Wildlife and Parks (FWP) representatives were out at Spotted Eagle Recreation Area on Friday sinking Christmas Trees for fish habitat.
A Christmas Tree drop off was established at Spotted Eagle back in January to be used for this project.
Submerged and anchored trees increase habitat complexity, provide hiding cover for juvenile fish and nesting cover for some species of adult fish.
According to FWP Region 7 fish biologist Caleb Bollman in a press release, this Christmas tree project has been an ongoing activity at Spotted Eagle and they see the fish using the structure when they conduct electrofishing surveys.
At Spotted Eagle, multiple trees of adequate size were bundled together by Walleyes Unlimited members and FWP staff and connected to weights. Those trees were then pulled out to the far side of the lake by boat and submerged.
With the unpredictable weather in the region lately Walleyes and FWP were waiting for an opportunity once the ice had melted on the lake in order to sink the Christmas Trees.
The impact of the increase fish habitat has been seen on the far side of the lake where people are finding success fishing.
According to the Miles City Chapter Walleyes Unlimited President Ramon Dyba, the Walleyes are currently working on finding their next big project to work on. One thing they are thinking about is creating a year-round river access point.