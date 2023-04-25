The Barn Players, Inc. will be shifting gears this weekend, steering away from their usual comedy to put on a suspense thriller in Fredrick Knott’s “Wait Until Dark.”
“Wait Until Dark” will be put on by the Barn Players, Inc. Friday at 7 p.m. and Saturday at 2 p.m. and 7 p.m., at the Montana Theatre on Miles City’s Main Street.
The cost for attendance is $15 per person. Tickets are available at the Montana Theatre Box Office.
“Wait Until Dark” is the story of Susy Hendrix, a recently blinded housewife who unwittingly possesses a doll filled with illicit drugs. Mr. Roat, a brutal and sophisticated criminal, coerces two small-time thugs into helping him con Susy into giving up the doll.
The drama plays on the themes of darkness and light as Susy navigates through her sightless world.
In the Barn Players, Inc. production, Hendrix will be played by Leah Warner and Mr. Roat will be played by Justin Haley. The cast is made up of eight local actors and actresses.
Bert Pezzarossi will be directing the suspense-thriller with Dan Hance assisting.
According to Hance, the Barn Players, Inc. is trying to reach all audiences with this performance of Wait Until Dark.
“The genre is different than we normally go with,” Hance said. “We usually go heavy into the comedy, so we are just trying to hit all audiences.”
“Wait Until Dark” was written by Fredrick Knott and adapted by Jeffrey Hatcher. It was first performed on Broadway in 1966 and was published in 1967.
A film version of the play was made in 1967, starring Audrey Hepburn as Susy Hendrix and Alan Arkin as Harry Roat.