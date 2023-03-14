Waddington Brothers

The Waddington Brothers will appear live in concert at the Forsyth High School Auditorium on Saturday, March 18, at 7:30 p.m.

From southwestern North Dakota, The Waddington Brothers have been performing together since 2004. They have performed with such notable artists as The Kruger Brothers, Ron Block and Bobby Hicks.