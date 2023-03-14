The Waddington Brothers will appear in concert in Forsyth on Saturday at 7:30 pm.
From southwestern North Dakota, The Waddington Brothers have been performing together since 2004. They have performed with such notable artists as The Kruger Brothers, Ron Block and Bobby Hicks.
The Waddington Brothers spent many years touring the United States and Canada with their family (nine of them in all) as the Waddington Family performing Gospel music. Music has been in these men’s blood since early childhood. In 2009 Ethan won second place in the National Bluegrass Banjo Championship in Winfield, KS. Since then, the brothers have performed at Silver Dollar City in Branson, MO, they have been featured on “Dakota Air, the Radio Show” on Prairie Public Radio as well as performing for North Dakota Gov. Jack Dalrymple’s inaugural ball in 2013. The Waddington Brothers are a versatile acoustic group with a musical style that ranges from hard driving bluegrass to the mellow sound and dynamic western harmonies reminiscent of Bob Nolan and The Sons of The Pioneers.
The Waddington Brothers will appear live in concert at the Forsyth High School Auditorium on Saturday at 7:30 pm. Tickets will be available at the door. Adults are $20, Youth (ages 13-18), $12, and kids 12 and under are admitted free. This concert is being presented in cooperation with the Forsyth High School music department.