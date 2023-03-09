Eastern Montana Concert Association is pleased to present the third concert of our 2022-23 concert season, Vinyl Radio. Vinyl Radio will take the stage at the Dawson County High School (DCHS) auditorium on Thursday, March 23 at 7:30 p.m.
Vinyl Radio comes at you with a wash of vocal power and a righteous regard for the great music of the 70’s. These Music City pros combine their considerable talents into an experience that captures the essence of an era when guitars and grooves, mellow mayhem and melodies ruled the airwaves, said a press release.
Vinyl Radio put simply is the music you love brought to life.
Ronnie Kimball
Kimball has shared the stage with many superstars like Huey Lewis, Greg Khin, The Knack, Elvin Bishop, and Tommy Tutone, to name a few. He was lead vocalist/front man with his AOR recording act, WORKFORCE on Scotti Bro./CBS Records. During his stint with WORKFORCE, Ronnie had a song he cowrote and sang with the band featured in an episode of the popular TV series, “Baywatch.” He also had a music video on MTV with the California band, LASER BOY. Since moving to Nashville in the mid 90’s Ronnie has become an in-demand session vocalist for some of Nashville’s best songwriters, sang numerous jingles and movie placements. As a writer he’s had songs recorded by country music giant, Lee Greenwood and new artist Sherry Lynn. Ronnie has also been featured as vocalist and cowriter on the inspirational CD, REACH HIGHER, on Berardi Records, as well as, singing the patriotic anthem “LIBERTY”, which has over 1 million views on YouTube.
Chip Martin
Martin cut his teeth on the classic pop sounds of the 60’s- the Beatles, the Rolling Stones, and other British invasion bands as well as American performers like the great Motown acts. Later it was the sounds of bands like the Eagles, Crosby Stills and Nash, and America that caught the attention of the already traveling singer-songwriter. Chip formed his first band at the age of 12 and has been on stage ever since playing in rock and country-rock groups from Maine to Miami. In the late 70’s, Chip turned his talents toward songwriting, and to date has over 200 songs in his catalog. He has an RIAA certified gold record for his song “Forget About Love” recorded by country star Mark Wills, has a song that is the title track (“Love Me or Leave Me Alone”) on Randy Meisner’s (formerly of The Eagles) latest CD, a tune placed on Billy Paul’s record “Wide Open” (of “Me and Mrs. Jones” fame), and a cut by Grand Ole Opry star Billy Dean. The song that Billy Dean recorded was used on the popular Turner Broadcasting TV Show “Live at the Bluebird Cafe” shot here in Nashville at the famous songwriter venue.
Ron Wallace
Wallace has one of Music Row’s most recognizable and sought after voices, earning him a spot on the A-List of Nashville session singers. Touring with the newcomer, Tim McGraw, found Ron a spot-on McGraw’s first video. Ron recorded for Sony/Columbia, and can be heard on recordings by industry heavyweights like Don Williams, Ty Herndon, and Faith Hill, including her #1 single, “Take Me As I Am.”
Buppert made his living as a singing drummer, from the age of 18 until moving to Nashville in 1991, where he put aside the drums to focus on a songwriting career. While performing his songs at the Bluebird Café Tim was asked to sing some demos for hit songwriter Don Schlitz. Fast forward 25 years and Tim has sung on over 8,000 recordings including albums by: Trisha Yearwood, Michael Peterson, Kevin Sharp, Billy Ray Cyrus and Rodney Atkins to name a few and on jingles for: Pepsi, Luvs diapers, TNN and many more. In 1997 Tim had his first success as a writer with the #1 hit by Kevin Sharp “ She’s Sure Taking It Well”, Tim scored again in 2000 with Yankee Grey and the song “Another 9 minutes” which reached #11 on the Country charts. After 10 years Tim went back to the drums and once again is the “Singing Drummer” for some of Nashville’s most popular bands: Vinyl Radio, FAB, The Consoulers, Live From Ventura Blvd, Twelve Against Nature and Make Me Smile.
According to a press release, Eastern Montana Concert Association has presented nationally acclaimed artists to the community since 1940. This all-volunteer organization is committed to enriching the cultural life of Glendive through live performances. As a non-profit organization, EMCA depends solely on memberships and donations to fund the 82-year tradition of offering a wide variety of concerts to the community.
Adult memberships are $60, couples are $120, students are $25 and family memberships are $135. The membership gives ticket holders admittance to all four concerts. Memberships can be purchased on our website: www.glendivecommunityconcerts.org or purchased one hour before the concert begins. You may also purchase a single ticket to this concert for $35. This would admit you to Vinyl Radio only. Please join our sustaining fund: $25 — Donors; $50 — Associates; $100 — Patrons; $250 — Benefactors; $750 — Corporate Sponsors.
Dawson Urban Transit, which is open to the public, will again provide transportation to and from the concerts for a cost of $1 for handicapped and seniors, $2 for students and $3 for the general public. Those interested in using this service can call 377-5024 any time prior to noon on the day of the concert to make arrangements for pickup. Normal business hours are 7:30 a.m. to 5 p.m.
For further information, contact Twylla McPherson at 406-377-2677 or emca.pres@gmail.com.