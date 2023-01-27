Steps to address all recommendations made in a VA Office of Inspector General (OIG) report were announced by the Montana Veterans Affairs Health Care System.
The report was in regards to allegations of mistreatment and care concerns at the Montana VA’s Community Living Center (CLC) in Miles City.
In December, 2021 Montana VA self-identified concerns with patient safety. The VA pursued multiple processes to include inspections, investigations, and inquiries to fully evaluate the CLC. Immediate mitigation strategies were put into place although no criminal violations were discovered.
The OIG inspection was launched and the staff involved no longer work for the Montana VA.
According to a press release, there were seven recommendations made to resolve the issue and prevent further incidents by the OIG report that substantiated that a patient was mistreated. Montana VA addressed all the OIG recommendations.
“The safety and wellbeing of our veterans is our highest priority,” said Executive Director Dr. Judy Hayman in a press release. “Every veteran who walks through our doors deserves world-class care, and no patient should ever be mistreated. This type of failure is unacceptable, and we have taken steps to help ensure that never happens again.”
The Montana VA was temporarily required to pause care at the facility in April 2022 due to care concerns. A full spectrum of staffing requirements were addressed during the pause, to include hiring, training and certifying a full CLC team.
Once these concerns were addressed, the CLC resumed care in September 2022, said a press release.
There are around 47,000 enrolled Veterans across Montana VA, covering an area of 147,000 square miles in size. Veterans are cared for by a staff of 1,400 at 18 sites of care across the state. One third of Montana VA employees are Veterans.