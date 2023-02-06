With Valentine’s Day right around the corner, local businesses and groups are starting their celebrations early.

The fun will begin on Friday with the Sweetheart Dart Tournament at the Bison Bar. Sign-ups begin at 6 p.m. with play beginning at 7 p.m. It will be a blind draw with a $10 entry fee. The tournament will continue into Saturday with Stacked 501 and Cricket, mixed doubles and best three of five. There is a $30 entry fee with sign-ups at noon and play beginning at 1 p.m.

