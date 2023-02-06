With Valentine’s Day right around the corner, local businesses and groups are starting their celebrations early.
The fun will begin on Friday with the Sweetheart Dart Tournament at the Bison Bar. Sign-ups begin at 6 p.m. with play beginning at 7 p.m. It will be a blind draw with a $10 entry fee. The tournament will continue into Saturday with Stacked 501 and Cricket, mixed doubles and best three of five. There is a $30 entry fee with sign-ups at noon and play beginning at 1 p.m.
At 6 p.m. on Friday, the Miles City Town & Country Club will be holding their Valentine Dinner and Dance.
The dinner will include New York Steak, Whiskey Sirloin and garlic shrimp all served with a side salad, baked potato, vegetables and cheesecake.
Jake Elwood will provide the live music and Hoofbeats Wagon Services will be there providing romantic carriage rides.
For those who are looking for a more in-depth activity there is The 5 Love Languages Marriage Conference on Friday and Saturday.
The event will begin at 7 p.m. on Friday and 8:30 p.m. on Saturday at Grace Bible Church.
The event is free. To RSVP call 406-232-5787.
For those with daughters age 3-17-years-old, the Me & My Guy Dance may be the best place to kick-off Valentine’s Day. This year’s theme is Candy Land.
The dance is open to the public but the girls must be accompanied by an adult male like a dad, grandpa, neighbor or pastor. Tickets are $25 for a couple and an additional $10 for each girl. Tickets can be purchased at the door or by calling 406-951-1310 or 406-853-2807.
The dance is being put on by the local American Heritage Girl troop. The proceeds from the dance will go to the troop.
Skipping ahead to Tuesday, Feb. 14, the Olive Hotel restaurant will be hold a Valentine’s Day dinner from 5-8 p.m.
The dinner includes a Tri-tip steak and shrimp dinner with a baked potato, salad and dessert. The meat will be provided by Boog’s BBQ.
There will also be a raffle for a turquoise necklace.
The new dating service, Matched in Miles City, will be holding their second speed dating event on Valentine’s Day at Range Riders Museum Memorial Hall.
Social hour will begin at 6:30 p.m. with the dating starting at 7. Those who are participating in their first date will pay $5 with regulars paying $20.
Those attending must be 18 years or older. A photo idea is required. Message their Facebook page to RSVP.
Local businesses are also running sales for the holiday.