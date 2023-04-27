A town hall meeting to discuss the Montana-Dakota Utilities (MDU) rate hike is set for Wednesday at 6:30 pm. in room 106 at Miles Community College.
The Dawson Resource Council (DRC) is hosting the event to inform community members on the proposed rate increase for MDU customers. The meeting will include a presentation on the proposed increase, time to ask questions and time to write comments to the Public Service Commission (PSC).
“MDU already raised rates in 2019 and 2020, and now the monopoly utility is coming back to take even more from the monthly budgets of eastern Montana families,” said Melissa Holt, chair of Dawson Resource Council in a press release. “This investor-owned corporation is trying to inflate profits on the backs of working people, and we simply can’t afford it.”
According to a press release, in December 2022, MDU filed for a rate increase with the PSC. This proposal would raise rates for residential electricity customers by 19.2%, 15.1% for small businesses and 12.9% for large businesses. This would increase bill for an average residential customer by over $200 a year.
If approves, this would be MDU’s second significant rate hike in less than three years. In 2019 and 2020, MDU increased rates more than 15%.
“The costs of this rate hike would extend far beyond the already painful increases we would see each month on our MDU bill,” said Holt in a press release. “If approved, it would drain millions of dollars a year from eastern Montana communities. Local businesses including grocery stores, meat processors, farm suppliers, and others would be forced to raise prices because they, too, will be paying higher energy bills.”