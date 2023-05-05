Over 50 people packed into the meeting room at Miles Community College Wednesday evening to attend the Town Hall meeting on the proposed Montana-Dakota Utilities (MDU) rate hike.
The event was hosted by the Dawson Resource Council.
The meeting began with an informational presentation by Bob Thaden who was asked to stand in as the speaker.
“We felt like it was important to have a meeting like this to get people together,” said Thaden. “To share some information and hear from some people who are impacted by increasing utility bills.”
In December 2022, MDU filed for a rate increase with the Montana Public Service Commissioner (PSC). If passed, this would increase rates by 19.2% for residential customers, 15.1% for small businesses and 12.9% for large businesses.
According to MDU, this would increase electricity bills for the average residential customer by over $200 a year.
Eastern Montana communities are expected to lose $10.5 million a year with the increase.
“The main reasons for the increase request are because of increased investments since 2018, including an 88-megawatt simple cycle combustion turbine, the associated depreciation with the increased investments, and increases in property taxes, labor, software maintenance expenses, insurance expenses and other recent inflationary increases,” said MDU’s website.
This would be MDU’s second rate hike in three years. In 2019 and 2020, they increased their rates over 15%. MDU serves 25,600 electric customers in 30 Montana communities.
In the last four years, MDU has earned over $1.2 billion in profits.
“We’re thankful for the service that they give us but we just think that these rates are a little bit too high,” said Thaden.
Thaden did remind the crowd that this has nothing to do with the local, on-the-ground workers but those toward the top.
One of the speakers at the event was Rebecca Lynman of the Custer County Council on Aging.
According to Lynman, Custer County has 2,310 seniors over the age of 65, which is about 25% of the population.
“The vast majority of the seniors that are retired are on fixed incomes, many of them well below the poverty limit,” she said. “We deal with people who have to choose between having an air conditioner, buy their food and pay rent.”
This will put a strain on social services. Lynman has already had to implement waiting lists for Meals on Wheels and commodities because the demand is so high.
“I just think this would be devastating for many of our seniors,” she said.
Miles City resident Debra Hanson spoke next.
She and her husband Terry have a law office, an older apartment house and house and since the last increase they have been paying at least 20% more in MDU bills.
“With this one, I really don’t see how people are going to be spending the money in Miles City on things they like to. They’ll be going out to dinner less, out to lunch which will really impact so many of the places that we appreciate here,” she said.
Miles City resident and one of the event organizers Mary Catherine Dunphy also stepped up to the microphone.
She shared many of the same concerns that other speakers had expressed.
“The reason I put so much work into organizing this event is because I have never been too great at math but I started to do the math and I started to become very worried about the impact on this community,” she said. “I know there’s a lot of people like me, retired people on fixed incomes. And I just knew that it’s going to hurt this community. I think it would be absolutely devastating.”
Dunphy has gone to several businesses and found many concerned business owners.
One of them was supposed to speak at the event and was unable to make it but according to Dunphy this business owner has tried everything to keep MDU costs down. She’s winterized, uses only LEDs but she can’t keep her utility bill down. According to Dunphy, this woman will not be able to stay in business if there is another rate increase.
Comments from concerned citizens continued throughout the event. Post cards were then handed out that the crowd could fill out to be sent to the PSC. Those who were not in attendance and would like to submit comments can go to https://northernplains.org/mdu-rate-hike, email pschelp@mt.gov or send a physical letter to Public Service Commission, 1701 Prospect Ave., P.O. Box 202601, Helena, MT 59620. Those who choose to email must put Montana-Dakota Utilities Rate Increase in the subject line and in the body of the email.
The rate increase hearing is expected to happen in June.