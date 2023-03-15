A long-time southeastern Montana economic development official said Tuesday he’s never been more optimistic about the economic future of Colstrip and the region.
Jim Atchison, director of the Southeastern Montana Economic Development Corporation (SEMDC), made the remarks at Tuesday’s 2023 Economic Outlook Seminar at Miles City.
The annual seminar series is put on by the Bureau of Business and Economic Research, University of Montana, and was hosted by First Interstate Bank at the Sleep Inn & Suites conference facilities in Miles City.
Atchison talked about the bright future for energy in the area as well as major impact tourism has on the region. It was mentioned that the impact of tourism on southeast Montana in 2020-21 was $773 million, making up 15% of its impact statewide.
“Energy is huge and I’m very excited about that and our tourism which seems to be rebounding dramatically,” Atchison said, acknowledging the positive tourism impact in the Miles City area attributable to the Custer County Events Center and hockey program, which he noted is “through the roof.”
In addition, Atchison mentioned rebranding efforts under way in the region by the communities of Broadus, Forsyth and Miles City through Montana Made Possible program — not just to recruit business, but people as well.
He said a lot of people are moving into eastern Montana because of housing values and the desire to live in safe, clean communities. He noted that Broadband access will need to be improved to accommodate the growth.
“In 20 years I’ve never been more excited than I am about the future of Colstrip,” Atchison said. “We are changing and we are not closing,” a reference to the closing of Units of I and II at the Colstrip Power Plant.
‘Things are going to change’The first speaker at the event was Patrick Barkey, director of the Bureau of Business and Economic Research at U of M., who focused on the national and state economies and the outlooks for each.
According to Barkey, Montana’s economy has returned to earth after the high-flying days of 2020 and 2021 when government money in the form of stimulus checks and Paycheck Protection Plan loans and that Montanans emerged from the pandemic prepared to spend.
While there was still growth in 2022, it was below the previous two years, and in 2023, predictions are for zero growth “at best.” It will be much the same in 2024 before moderate, normal growth returns in succeeding years.
Barkey also said to expect recession nationwide.
“If you’re borrowing money it’s not going to be free any more,” he said. “The ‘rich-cession’ may have less impact on lower and mid-income households.
He noted a recession could still be avoided in Montana, but that several things will need to happen:
— A significant decline in energy prices
— Supply constraints must continue to ease
— Labor markets must loosen
— Consumer demand must moderate
“The thing going on in Montana is we have such extraordinary demand,” he said. “We need a higher unemployment rate. Nobody wants to say that.”
He noted that Montana’s labor market was tight even before the pandemic.
The sectors that drove Montana’s rapid economic growth over the past few years included construction and manufacturing, retail, finance, health care, accommodations and food, real estate and mining.
Wages growing faster than employment drove much of the huge increases in real estate prices in the western part of the state. Twenty percent of the people who moved to Montana in recent years were remote workers, mostly in the tech industry, who earn large salaries. Barkey noted the average price of a new home in Bozeman is $950,000. While prices have risen in southeastern Montana, they have been in a more normal range.
While employment growth and consumer spending are expected to slow in the years ahead, impacts on the economy could be alleviated by continued in-migration and visitor spending, which are projected to remain strong.
“Bottom line of the Montana forecast is, wow, things are going to change. It’s a time in our economy when tomorrow is not going to be like yesterday.”
Custer County forecast
Barney also touched on the economic forecast for Custer County. He said 2021 was a mixed year locally.
“The big boom in Montana didn’t hit this part of the state too much,” he said.
Pointing to a graph that virtually flatlined, Barkey noted that one could barely tell there was a pandemic impact in Custer County. Despite that, the data showed a significant increase in wages and he asked those in attendance if anything unusual was going on here. Miles City Area Chamber of Commerce Executive Director John Laney told him it was the impact of the wind farm construction.
Barkey noted the biggest industries in Custer County for wages are government, followed by health care, retail and construction. Agriculture is separate since its impact is not measured in wages.
Retail, he said, is the most prominent industry in Custer County, along with transportation and warehousing, accommodations and food, health care and government, all more prominent here than average.
Barney paid special attention to oil and gas exploration and how that impacts Custer County. While not much actual exploration and production occurs here, the county is impacted by the industry’s fortunes in surrounding areas, with Miles City being a commerce hub for the entire region.
“You have a huge stake in how this whole region of the state is doing,” he said.
He said the housing market and population growth in Custer County, while down a little in 2022 from 2021, has “been pretty balanced.”
“Custer County is one of one of the most affordable markets in Montana and it is staring to go down,” he said.
He noted that while 2020 was a strong year economically in Custer County, it actually went down in 2021, bucking the state trend. He said it was down again in 2022 and is expected go down again in the current year before returning to something much closer to trend in the coming years.
‘Hang on to your hat’
George Haynes, professor, Department of Agricultural Economics and Economics, Montana State University, spoke about the agricultural outlook for Montana and the country.
Haynes noted the Russian invasion of Ukraine has caused huge increases in the prices for winter wheat and other commodities, but much of the increases have been mitigated by the costs of inputs like fertilizer and the drought conditions which continue to exist in much of the nation.
“When the war is over, you better hang on to your hat,” he said, “because things are going to change.”
As it pertains to cattle, Haynes said about 70% of the land dedicated to livestock and cattle is in drought and as a result, the inventory in Montana dropped 10% in 2021, the highest percentage of decline in any state. He noted the cattle inventory in Montana on Jan. 1, 2022 was the lowest since 1962.
With the persistent drought conditions over the past few years, “there’s not much of an appetite to increase herd size.”
Despite this, Haynes said there is a lot of optimism among people he knows in the cattle industry because of strong imports — South Korea, China and Japan are the leading beef importers — and strong futures.
Bills to watch
During a question and answer period at the close of the session, Atchison discussed some bills important to southeastern Montana before the state legislature.
Those included House Bill 188, which is an extension of the coal board; House Bill 321 which would add $100 million to $150 million to the permanent side of the Coal Trust Fund to stabilize it; and House Bill 355, which would bring some of the excess federal funds back to infrastructure and would bring about $3.2 million into Custer County.