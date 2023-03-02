Three Miles City Police Department (MCPD) officers were recognized at Tuesday night’s Miles City City Council meeting.
MCPD Chief Doug Colombik presented life saving awards to Officers Matt Robb, Eric Slotsve and Mike Morris.
Officers Robb and Slotsve received a life saving award for an incident where they found an unresponsive woman in a car. They administered two doses of naloxone HCI (Narcan) to the unresponsive woman, leading to her becoming responsive and saving her life.
Narcan is a potentially lifesaving medication designed to help reverse the effects of an opioid overdose in minutes.
Morris received a police commendation for saving an armed suicidal subject by using less than lethal force. According to Colombik, the subject had a hand gun concealed near them creating a situation that could have very easily turned into a situation with a police-involved shooting.
Slotsve also received a commendation for providing tactical support for Morris during the incident with the armed suicidal subject.
The awards were presented during the staff reports portion of the city council meeting.
