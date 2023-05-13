In Eastern Montana, fire season is a cause for concern even in years where there isn’t drought, and if there is drought then it’s a guarantee.
One thing that isn’t as easy to predict but is a major concern in regards to wildland fires are coal seams, and coal seam fires.
According to fossilfuel.com coal seam fires are the organic combustion of an outcrop or an underground seam. Many coal-seam fires demonstrate smoldering combustion due to reduced accessibility to oxygen in the atmosphere, especially in the case of underground coal-seam fires.
Coal-seam fires can be caused by factors like low-temperature oxidation, wildfires, lightning, and even explosive self-heating.
In eastern Montana there are hundreds of known coal seams, many in Custer County and the surrounding areas.
These seams are from coal that is part of the Fort Union Rock Formation that covers eastern Montana, North Dakota, South Dakota and Wyoming.
According to Custer County Fire Warden Cory Cheguis, there are currently 320 known coal seams in Custer County, all south of the interstate and a lot of them along the Custer National Forest.
One of the bigger coal seams in the area, the Box Car coal seam, has been burning since 1913, according to Cheguis. This coal seam is located on Tongue River road along the forest, always posing a threat.
The occurrence of coal seam fires in the area varies, but according to Cheguis back in 2020-21 coal seam fires were a frequent occurrence. In 2021, Cheguis added that there were 51 documented fires caused by coal seams across eastern Montana.
“These are just the ones that were reported and have fire departments respond,” he said. “Many land owners take care of the fires themselves, don’t even report them.”
The Custer County Fire Department covers 3,793 square miles of land, so they aren’t able to be everywhere at once, to find out on their own when these coal seam fires spring to life. To assist with that there are many landowners in the area that help out.
This can come in the form of landowners being diligent about putting fire lines around the coal seams on their property with dozers.
“That has definitely helped the fire department out,” Cheguis said. “It has helped keep the department from having to go out on what could be a daily occurrence during the summer.”
Another way landowners lend a hand in dealing with this issue is by using co-oped fire trucks that have been stashed on some properties by the county fire department and provided by the Montana Department of Natural Resources and conservation (DNRC). These trucks are meant to help with quicker responses to the fires that can potentially spring up at a moment’s notice, even on a day that normally wouldn’t carry a fire risk.
These vehicles provided by the DNRC are done so through the County Cooperative (co-op) Program. This program is a cooperative agreement between the county’s Board of County Commissioners and the State, that formally partners all 56 counties in the state with the DNRC to ensure wildland fire protection on over 55 million acres of state and private. The program is known as State/County Cooperative Fire Protection or “County Co-op.”
According to DNRC Equipment Development and Development Manager Todd Klemann, the program provides vehicles and training to operate the vehicles to their county co-op partner fire departments. He added that they sometimes then locate those on ranches or in strategic posts to become part of the volunteer fire department and leave vehicles on their property to assist in quicker responses.
“We have 278 of what we call type 5, 500 gallon wildland engines in the county co-op program state wide,” Klemann said. “The training we provide is made simple enough so that whether you are a seasoned fire fighter or not you can understand how to operate the vehicles. They want trained people to operate these apparatuses so no one gets hurt.”
Klemann talked about how in the mid 60’s the state had some pretty extreme fires that were outside of the fire districts, and there was basically no one to respond to them because the state didn’t have the authorization and the fire districts also didn’t.
“So there was kind of an unprotected area, which led to this program being made,” he said. “The state provides the equipment and the training to the counties and the state also provides other assistance when needed to put out those fires.”
Another way landowners in the area assist in dealing with these fires is signing up with the Bureau of Land Management (BLM).
Curt Terret is one of those landowners, and he is signed up to bring his dozer and other equipment to assist with fire suppression. Terret also deals with coal seams and coal seam fires on his property regularly.
According to Terret the ability to start fires is a real concern with coal seams.
“A lot of times they can be on one of the worst fire days you can have,” he said. “Hot and windy. They can be really difficult to put out before they get really big. For a land owner and cattle producer its a whole different thing to deal with.
Terret added that on any given day you can lose 10,000 acres of grass.
A big fire back in 2012 increased the frequency in how many coal seam fires Terret has seen over the last decade, and you can never know exactly when you’ll have to deal with one.
“Most of the fires around here are caused by lightning, so you know if there is a thunderstorm you need to keep a look out the next day, but with these you never know when one might pop up,” he said. “They can happen year round, not just during fire season.”
On his own property, for the coal seams big enough to start a fire, Terret created a fire line around them with his dozer that will help in stopping them.
“I know there are hundreds out there though that don’t have any protection,” he added.
In 2022 it was a fairly quiet fire season, due to increased moisture in the area, and this year has the potential to also benefit from the added moisture that the area has received. Despite the moisture this winter, Cheguis warned that there is still the potential to have a difficult fire season this year.
“We had a two acre fire recently after the lightning came,” he said. “Its the old grass still there, and until it greens up we are going to have some fires. With the anticipated moisture I would think fire season will be pushed back. If we don’t get some late moisture though we could be in for a heck of a fire season.”
Cheguis added that last year was really mild, but the potential is always there.
“Mother Nature is the main attribute to our fire season,” he said.
Eastern Montana is primarily agriculture driven, and according to Cheguis fires always pose a threat.
“If its a bad drought year and you don’t have grass for your cattle it causes a big burden on landowners,” he said. “Same goes for fire.
According to Cheguis, one thing they do know is that if lightning comes through then they are going to have a fire, and there are also always dumb tricks that people like to pull that can lead to them.
“We have a really big group of volunteers right now, which definitely helps with a good initial response,” Cheguis said. “The quicker you get a fire out the less damage is done. We are doing good building depth, adding new fire fighters.”
Cheguis added that they are also going around and helping people learn how they can better prevent wildfires, which definitely helps. He added that over the past two years they have also treated close to 300 acres in the wildland urban interface in the pine hill and they are now expanding to Moon Creek and Knowlton.
One of the biggest factors for fire prevention on properties out in the county, according to Cheguis, is equipment.
“Make sure your bearings are greased, maintain your equipment,” he said. “Don’t drag chains. The biggest issues with equipment are bearings and chains. Blowing tires is also a big wildfire cause, when they explode.”