The Terry Public Pool is maintained by the city with a lot of help from fund raised by the Save Our Pool committee, which is currently in the process of deciding what project to pursue next for the facility.
With school coming to a close this month, kids will be looking forward to another summer full of fun, adventure and, thanks to the work of a local volunteer committee, plenty of time at the local pool.
The Save Our Pool committee has been hard at work for roughly a decade to ensure the local swimming hole is in the best shape for everyone to enjoy it. With few other options available for locals, the pool is easily a community staple and an essential part of summertime fun for a lot of kids.
Committee member Lynn Strasheim explained that while the current group has been active for roughly 10 years, the committee actually has a longer history in the community than that. The original committee formed in the 1990s in an effort to help fix some major structural problems, but fell dormant once those issues were dealt with. It restarted again in the early 2010s when the pool was once again in need of repairs.
“In the early 2010s, our pool was really struggling with leaking and keeping the chemicals where they needed to be, the town was told that something needed to be done or it was going to have to not be open. That’s when some people brought Save Our Pool back,” she said.
In its first fundraising for a sealing project in 2014, the committee managed to raise about $35,000 through raffles and charity dinners. Strasheim noted the money came in really quickly, which really helped the newly revived committee find the momentum it needed to keep going.
One of the reason the pool is so integral to the community’s summertime fun, is just because there aren’t a lot of other options. Strasheim noted that the only other place where the public could swim, the Powder River, isn’t an ideal option and conditions on the river change, meaning it won’t always be safe to play in those waters. On top of that, it’s 10 miles out of town, making it essentially inaccessible to young kids, or anyone without a vehicle.
Because of this, something like the SOP committee is essential to ensuring the pool remains operational for a long time to come, as the city itself is always tight on available resources. Since she also works as the secretary at city hall, Strasheim is well aware of the city’s capabilities and limits.
Because of this, having a group of dedicated community members that are willing to take on some maintenance responsibility is something she has grown to really appreciate. Currently, the committee has 14 members committed to maintaining the pool.
“For me, since I’m involved with the town and the committee, I can say that our town resources are pretty strapped, including people,” she said. “I think having community members that are focused on fundraising for the pool and keeping that going, it’s honestly saved the pool.”
Additionally, the committee has also garnered support from other local organizations. One example is the high school Key Club, which last year organized an outdoor movie and barbecue for the whole community and donating the proceeds from that event to the committee.
“I don’t think the pool would be open without the support from the committee members and the community members,” Strasheim added.
Currently, the committee is considering what its next project will be. As Strasheim noted, that can be a somewhat difficult task, as the pool is currently grandfathered-in for the purpose of public infrastructure regulations, so what they can do without prompting the launch of a more substantial and more expensive project is limited.
Still, even though they have their limits, the committee is dedicated to providing the community with the best swimming pool they can.