Pool

The Terry Public Pool is maintained by the city with a lot of help from fund raised by the Save Our Pool committee, which is currently in the process of deciding what project to pursue next for the facility.

 Hunter Herbaugh

With school coming to a close this month, kids will be looking forward to another summer full of fun, adventure and, thanks to the work of a local volunteer committee, plenty of time at the local pool.

The Save Our Pool committee has been hard at work for roughly a decade to ensure the local swimming hole is in the best shape for everyone to enjoy it. With few other options available for locals, the pool is easily a community staple and an essential part of summertime fun for a lot of kids.