Owners

(Center L-R) Powder River Pack owners Sharilyn and Tim Kortum stand with their two daughters Bailey, left, and Loni, right, in front of their business at 109 Logan Ave. in Terry.

 Submitted Photo

Powder River Pack, a custom meat processing facility focused on providing quality meat cuts for its customers, meets the needs of livestock producers and hunters in the area while fulfilling the Kortum family’s long-time desire to contribute to the economy of Terry.

Prairie County ranchers Sharilyn and Tim Kortum opened Powder River Pack in August of 2020 amid the COVID-19 pandemic.