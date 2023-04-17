Kileen Hagadone

Staff Attorney, Carlo Canty of the Montana State Securities and Insurance Commission, presented a case Friday before Judge Michael Hayworth for a temporary injunction prohibiting Kileen Hagadone and Rosebud County Insurance from conducting any business activities related to the insurance business in Forsyth.

In emails to Canty and Hayworth, Hagadone indicated she had no attorney and did not plan to attend the hearing. She conceded to the civil action and stated she is continuing to recover from knee surgery.