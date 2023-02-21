The snow will continue to pile up as the the week goes on.
Miles Citians woke up to a large amount of snow this morning as the town has been moved from a winter weather advisory to a winter storm warning.
According to the National Weather Service (NWS) in Billings, the Miles City area has received six inches of snow.
The warning will remain in effect until 5 a.m. on Thursday.
The storm is expected to bring three to six inches more of snow accumulations and blowing snow with winds gusting up to 45 mph. The heaviest amount of snowfall is predicted for tonight through Wednesday morning.
“Periods of snow, gusty winds and blowing snow will make travel difficult to impossible at times. Temperatures will fall below zero tonight and combine with gusty winds to produce bitter cold wind chills,” said the NWS.
These conditions will be dangerous for young livestock and pets.
“Becoming stranded in this winter storm could be deadly as temperatures plummet this afternoon. Travel is discouraged from this afternoon through Thursday morning,” said the NWS.
According to the NWS, if you must travel, keep a survival kit with blankets, food and water in the vehicle. Let someone know where you are going and when you plan to arrive. It is also recommended to dress in layers.
As of this morning there were three weather related crashes reported in Custer County.
According to the Montana Highway Patrol, at 5:28 a.m. a crash slide off was reported on I-94 W. Two more crash slide offs were reported at 5:30 a.m. and 5:49 a.m. on I-94 W.
For the latest road conditions, call 511.
Today’s high is predicted to hit 27 with a low of five below. There is an 80% of snow today and a 60% tonight. Wednesday is predicted to have a high of zero and a low of 11 below. There is a 90% of snow during the day with a 100% of snow Wednesday night. The high for Thursday is predicted to hit a high of one below and a low of 22 below. Friday is predicted to hit a high of five and a low of eight below.
For information on snow removal see the Miles City Area Chamber of Commerce Facebook page.
(Contact Ashley Wise at awise@milescitystar.com.)
