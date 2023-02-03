Splash Pad picture

The Splash Pad located at Wibaux Park in Miles City has become a popular summer attraction.

 submitted

All donations for the new fence up to a total of $3,500 will be matched by Stockman Bank

“Through the efforts of Milestown Community Improvement, Inc., Wibaux Park received a facelift with the new Splash Pad this past summer, which is a great addition to our community” stated Mitch Grove, Stockman Bank President in a press release. “Installing a fence around the Splash Pad will be a welcomed finishing touch.”