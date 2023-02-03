All donations for the new fence up to a total of $3,500 will be matched by Stockman Bank
“Through the efforts of Milestown Community Improvement, Inc., Wibaux Park received a facelift with the new Splash Pad this past summer, which is a great addition to our community” stated Mitch Grove, Stockman Bank President in a press release. “Installing a fence around the Splash Pad will be a welcomed finishing touch.”
Completed last May after almost 10 years of planning, fundraising and community support, the Splash Pad was well received and enjoyed by many families during its first summer.
“The addition of a fence around the splash pad would help wrap up a spectacular addition of the one million dollars that was donated by MCII for the Splash Pad for Wibaux Park,” said Scott Gray, Public Works Director in a press release. “A fence would also help with curbing vandalism, that already occurred last spring. The gates would be locked during the evening hours and during the months of inactivity.”
Through March 31, Stockman Bank will match all donations, dollar-for-dollar, up to a total of $3,500. Matching contributions can be made via mail. To have a gift matched, simply mail a donation between now and the deadline to City of Miles City — Splash Pad Fence, 17 S 8th St., Miles City, MT 59301.
Be sure to indicate your gift is for the Splash Pad Fence at Wibaux Park. Any remaining dollars from the project will be donated to the city parks fund.