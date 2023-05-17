Stevenson

Funeral Directors Jon Stevenson, left, Zoe Fath, Kirsten Robertson, Jacklyn Kinto and Nic Stevenson pose for a photo.

 The Dickinson Press

DICKINSON — For over 70 years Stevenson Funeral Home has served the families of those who have lost a loved one. They currently have six locations across southwest North Dakota and southeast Montana.

Nic Stevenson, one of the company’s five funeral directors, was raised in the Baker, MT, area. Stevenson said his grandfather and great uncle started the family business during the 1950s in the Miles City/Baker, MT, area. Nic’s father ultimately took over the business and moved the family to Dickinson in 2000 after purchasing the Mischel-Olson Funeral and eventually merging with Price-Murphy.