Miles City Fire Rescue (MCFR) Chief Branden Stevens gave a presentation on emergency preparedness on Tuesday as part of Flood Awareness Day.
According to Stevens, you have a higher chance of surviving most natural disasters if you prepare in advance.
Stevens mention four simple steps to prepare for a natural disaster: be informed, make a plan, assemble a kit and maintain your plan and kit.
To get informed, some good sources of information include local disaster and emergency services; the American Red Cross website; Samantha Malenovsky, the Miles City Floodplain Administrator; and the local Department of Natural Resources and Conservation (DNRC) and Bureau of Land Management (BLM) offices.
“Each community is different in what their hazards to be prepared for might be,” Stevens said. “In Miles City the big hazards are flood, drought, fire and blizzard. These are the most common ones that affect us.”
Something to familiarize yourself with, according to Stevens, is the local community warning system. In Miles City, Stevens said a Nextel system is used that sends out alerts to cell phones. He added that they also use social media as well as the radio station.
As far as making a plan goes, Stevens said that family units should have certain information already planned out to make things run more smoothly during an emergency.
Stevens suggested that families designate an out-of-town contact that every family member is aware of and has their contact information memorized by heart. Doing this will help in the case of families being separated, provided a central place to contact and consolidate information allowing it to be gathering more effectively and efficiently.
“This also limits calls from flooding cell phone networks,” Stevens said.
According to Stevens, it is also a good idea for families to designate a place to meet during an emergency, planning for somewhere in town as well as out-of-town if staying in town isn’t an option. Also having different escape routes planned for different emergencies.
“Having important numbers on hand is a good idea, numbers including family member contacts, emergency contacts etc.,” Stevens said.
Something else to plan for is dealing with family members with disabilities or special needs.
“A lot of people have specific equipment that need power to them, or back up battery,” he said. “Having a plan about how you could deal with those situations is extremely important.”
Another thing Stevens mentioned that probably doesn’t always spring to peoples minds is having a plan for your pets or farm animals. According to Stevens a lot of shelters won’t let animals in unless they are service animals.
Assembling an emergency kit is another important step to being prepared for an emergency. Having your supplies ready ahead of time helps you to process everything going on, according to Stevens, and leaves you one less thing to have to worry about.
The Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) recommends your three-day emergency kit include a three day supply of non-perishable food for every member of your family; a three-day supply of water, suggesting a good general rule of a gallon of water per day per person; a portable radio; a flashlight with extra batteries; a first aid kit with a manual; sanitation/hygiene products; a whistle, which can come in handy especially in a flood situation; extra clothing and blankets; kitchen and cooking utensils; photo copies of photo IDs; cash/coins; and any kind of specific things you might need including prescriptions, contacts, items for infants etc.
For those in colder climates like in Miles City, packing weather appropriate clothing and footwear as well as sleeping bags is a good idea as well.
According to Stevens, preparing an emergency kit for your car is a good idea as well, in case you need to leave faster than planned.
“Maintaining your kit and the information with it is huge,” Stevens said. “Making sure the items in the kit aren’t going to be expired and will work when you need them is important.”