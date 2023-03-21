Miles City Hearing and Speech Connection has been in the community since 1999 and is excited to expand their business in a new building.
Owners Curtis Whicker and Tana Thorley Whicker met in college where Curtis was studying audiology and Tana was studying speech pathology.
After getting married, the pair looked at jobs all over the United States. When they came to Miles City, Holy Rosary Healthcare had a job for both of them.
“At first I wasn’t sure I could live in a small town,” Tana said. We fell in love with it and it seemed like a good place to put down roots and raise a family.”
In 2002, the family opened up their own practice, but were still located in the hospital.
The family recently moved to their new location, 205 S Haynes Ave., because they wanted to expand services.
Tana said that the move was necessary “mainly just because we were so cramped in the hospital. There wasn’t room for us to grow at all.”
Now nearly 20 years later they have added to their business family. Their son, Joshua Whicker, and his wife, Natalie Whicker, have joined the team. Joshua is an audiologist and Natalie is a speech pathologist. They currently run the office in the business’ Billings location.
They have offices in Billings, Miles City, and Glendive. This makes them the only integrated hearing and speech clinic in southeast Montana.
The business goal is to “make sure the sound of your loved one’s voice, favorite song, or the ability to tell a really good joke isn’t something that passes you by,” said their website.
One component of the business is speech therapy. Speech therapy allows individuals to develop new communication skills or to regain the ones they lost. They offer evaluations and treatments for an array of communication related conditions, including stuttering, tongue thrust, aphasia, and autism spectrum disorder.
The other component, audiology, will help customers maximize their hearing potential through testing, gradual adaptation, and verification. They are proud of their slogan “we don’t fit-’em-and-forget-’em around here.”
Hearing and Speech Connection has a unique hearing loss treatment program that allows patients to try hearing aids before committing to them.
“Our patient satisfaction rate is very high because of this gentler approach,” said Tana.
Along with their more conventional services that also make custom hearing protection for hunters and shooters, musicians, people exposed to loud noise in their work setting, and even make special earplugs for sleep and swimming.
In eastern Montana services such as this can be few and far between. She hopes their practice will help people realize that these services are available in our small towns.
“There is a real lack of these services. Especially speech therapy,” she said. “We do teletherapy for people in outlying areas. We hope to offer better accessibility and to show people they don’t have to drive to Billings to get quality service.”
Hearing and Speech Connection is one of only two integrated speech and hearing clinics in all of Montana, and the only clinic in the state that does auditory processing testing and treatment.
Tana stated that there are a lot of great aspects that come along with her job.
“Having a job that really helps change people’s lives, those who haven’t been able to hear for a long time or have communication issues, being able to change that is a huge thing,” she said.
{span}The practice is still currently being run out of their previous location at the hospital.{/span}
The family will be hosting an open house on March 28 from 2-6 pm at 205 S Haynes Ave. They will be there to answer any questions, provide tours, refreshments and prizes.
“This is not just a quick fix. We’re doing things that are making a lasting impact in people’s lives,” she said.