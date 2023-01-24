Custer County District High School (CCDHS) Speech and Drama team to head to state.
The team compete in the divisional meet in Livingston this weekend with the whole team qualifying for state this weekend. State is being held in Sidney on Friday and Saturday.
According to CCDHS Speech and Drama advisor Heather Schmitz, the team ‘really shined.’
The following CCDHS students placed in the competition:
— Angelina Small, 1st in Humorous Solo
— Weston Anderson, 2nd in Humorous Interpretation of Literature
— Payton Ridenour, 3rd in Humorous Interpretation of Literature
— Joani Powell and Max Schaff, 3rd in Duo Interpretation of Literature
— Zoe Carman and Joyce Giddis, 4th in Humorous Theatre
— Zaylee Ziebarth, 7th in Humorous Solo
— Max Schaff, 9th in Humorous Interpretation of Literature
— Charlie Becker, 10th in Informative Speaking
— Taylor Nissen, 12th in Dramatic Interpretation of Literature
“Awesome work this weekend, team! Good luck this weekend at state,” said Schmitz.