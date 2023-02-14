A one-hour presentation by Miles Community College Instructor Dr. Daigo Yamamura titled “Dinosaurs in Eastern Montana” will be hosted by the MCC Speaker Series On Feb. 24.
The presentation will be at 3:30 p.m. at the MCC library and is free and open to the public. The presentation will also be available via Zoom at bit.ly/MCCSpeakerSeriesZoom.
Dr. Yamamura will be discussing the rich paleontological resources in Eastern Montana, where iconic dinosaurs including the Tyrannosaurus rex and Triceratops have been discovered.
The Museum of the Rockies and Field Museum and other well-known institutions frequent the vast area to “dig” for dinosaurs. Additionally, fossils from this region are displayed in museums across the nation as well as international museums, both as traveling and permanent exhibits.
The wealth of the paleontological resources found in Eastern Montana, laws regarding those resources, and the potential use of fossils from the area to enhance science classes at both the college and community level will be discussed by Dr. Yamamura during his presentation.