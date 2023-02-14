Dr. Daigo Yamamura picture

Yamamura

A one-hour presentation by Miles Community College Instructor Dr. Daigo Yamamura titled “Dinosaurs in Eastern Montana” will be hosted by the MCC Speaker Series On Feb. 24.

The presentation will be at 3:30 p.m. at the MCC library and is free and open to the public. The presentation will also be available via Zoom at bit.ly/MCCSpeakerSeriesZoom.