Landowners who provide public access to hunting and recreation through the Block Management Program are being celebrated this week by Montana Fish, Wildlife and Parks Region 7.
Travis Muscha, access manager for Region 7, provided a review of the 2022 Block Management Program. There were 321 cooperators throughout southeast Montana who enrolled 243 Block Management Areas. That amounts to more than 2,031,000 acres open to public access in this region alone — 1,485,000+ acres of private land and 546,000+ acres of state and federal lands.
Muscha notes that landowner participation in the program is holding steady, with 18 new cooperators this year.
The Miles City audience was told by Montana Hunters for Access’ Matt Rinella that the group is trying to round up sportsmen volunteers for work days to benefit Block Management. The local group of sportsmen also fundraised to supply prizes awarded at the dinners as a thank you to those providing access.
Comment cards returned by some of the hunters that took part in Block Management in the past indicated that 73% observed game, 31% harvested game, and 93% were satisfied with their hunt.
Hunters overall contribute substantially to Montana’s economy, with all types of hunting combining for an estimated $486 million in expenditures in Montana in 2022.