Block Management

A young hunter poses with a buck he harvested on a Block Management Area during a recent hunting season.

 Submitted Photo

Landowners who provide public access to hunting and recreation through the Block Management Program are being celebrated this week by Montana Fish, Wildlife and Parks Region 7.

Travis Muscha, access manager for Region 7, provided a review of the 2022 Block Management Program. There were 321 cooperators throughout southeast Montana who enrolled 243 Block Management Areas. That amounts to more than 2,031,000 acres open to public access in this region alone — 1,485,000+ acres of private land and 546,000+ acres of state and federal lands.