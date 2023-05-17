SEMT Map
Submitted Photo

The Montana Department of Transportation (MDT) and Sletten Construction are continuing their efforts on the Southeast Montana Bridge Preservation project.

According to a press release, this project will rehabilitate 11 bridges in southeastern Montana. The bridges included in this project will impact Montana Highway 39 (MT 39); US Highways 212 (US 212) and 12 (US 12) and Interstate 94 (1 94). The construction will affect Colstrip, Forsyth, Lame Deer, Broadus, Ashland and the Northern Cheyenne Indian Reservation.