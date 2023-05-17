The Montana Department of Transportation (MDT) and Sletten Construction are continuing their efforts on the Southeast Montana Bridge Preservation project.
According to a press release, this project will rehabilitate 11 bridges in southeastern Montana. The bridges included in this project will impact Montana Highway 39 (MT 39); US Highways 212 (US 212) and 12 (US 12) and Interstate 94 (1 94). The construction will affect Colstrip, Forsyth, Lame Deer, Broadus, Ashland and the Northern Cheyenne Indian Reservation.
Work will begin on the Rosebud Creek Bridge near Colstrip on MT 39 this week after repairs are finished on the Powder River Bridge. Work continues on the Little Powder River Bridge near Broadus and the 14-foot restriction remains in place. The work on the Rosebud Creek Bridge includes repairing the bridge deck, replacing rubber seals, a crack sealing treatment and erosion control, said a press release.
The bridge deck is the flat, drivable surface of a bridge. A crack sealing treatment is when products are applies to the bridge deck to fill cracks and prevent them from collecting debris.
“These bridges are aging and need routine upkeep. They are safe to drive on, but it is vital to implement repairs to keep them that way. This project implements these repairs and will extend the service life of bridges along these critical routes in southeastern Montana,” said MDT Project Manager Mel Mader on the project’s purpose.
According to a press release, during work hours, motorists should expect short delays, flaggers and signals controlling the movement of traffic, single-lane restrictions and reduced speed limits.
The project will continue over the next two summers. Completion of all bridges is estimated by fall 2024.